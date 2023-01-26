Who's Playing

Utah Valley @ Southern Utah

Current Records: Utah Valley 16-5; Southern Utah 14-7

What to Know

The Southern Utah Thunderbirds are 4-0 against the Utah Valley Wolverines since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. Southern Utah and Utah Valley will face off in a WAC battle at 9 p.m. ET at America First Event Center. The Thunderbirds are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

Southern Utah found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 81-60 punch to the gut against the Seattle Redhawks on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Grand Canyon Antelopes typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Utah Valley proved too difficult a challenge. Utah Valley came out on top in a nail-biter against the Antelopes, sneaking past 76-74.

Southern Utah is now 14-7 while the Wolverines sit at 16-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Thunderbirds rank 24th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 48.20% on the season. But Utah Valley have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39%, which places them 13th in college basketball. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah

America First Event Center -- Cedar City, Utah Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Thunderbirds are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Wolverines, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern Utah have won all of the games they've played against Utah Valley in the last nine years.