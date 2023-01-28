Who's Playing
Alcorn State @ Southern
Current Records: Alcorn State 9-10; Southern 10-10
What to Know
After a two-game homestand, the Alcorn State Braves will be on the road. Alcorn State and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The Braves and Southern are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).
Alcorn State beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 76-68 on Monday.
Meanwhile, Southern strolled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 84-70.
Alcorn State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Alcorn State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Their wins bumped the Braves to 9-10 and the Jaguars to 10-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Alcorn State and Southern clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Odds
The Jaguars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Southern and Alcorn State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.
- Jan 29, 2022 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Southern 64
- Feb 27, 2021 - Southern 89 vs. Alcorn State 75
- Jan 30, 2021 - Southern 76 vs. Alcorn State 59
- Feb 29, 2020 - Southern 71 vs. Alcorn State 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Southern 93 vs. Alcorn State 82
- Mar 02, 2019 - Southern 61 vs. Alcorn State 46
- Feb 02, 2019 - Alcorn State 76 vs. Southern 64
- Feb 24, 2018 - Alcorn State 89 vs. Southern 85
- Jan 27, 2018 - Southern 61 vs. Alcorn State 48
- Mar 10, 2017 - Alcorn State 81 vs. Southern 59
- Feb 25, 2017 - Alcorn State 68 vs. Southern 67
- Jan 28, 2017 - Alcorn State 74 vs. Southern 64
- Feb 27, 2016 - Alcorn State 70 vs. Southern 56
- Jan 30, 2016 - Southern 75 vs. Alcorn State 64