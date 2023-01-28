Who's Playing

Alcorn State @ Southern

Current Records: Alcorn State 9-10; Southern 10-10

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Alcorn State Braves will be on the road. Alcorn State and the Southern Jaguars will face off in an SWAC battle at 6:30 p.m. ET Saturday at F.G. Clark Center. The Braves and Southern are even-steven over their past 14 head-to-heads (7-7).

Alcorn State beat the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats 76-68 on Monday.

Meanwhile, Southern strolled past the Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils with points to spare on Monday, taking the contest 84-70.

Alcorn State is expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Now might not be the best time to take Alcorn State against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Their wins bumped the Braves to 9-10 and the Jaguars to 10-10. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Alcorn State and Southern clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana

F.G. Clark Center -- Baton Rouge, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Jaguars are a 4.5-point favorite against the Braves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Southern and Alcorn State both have seven wins in their last 14 games.