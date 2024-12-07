Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Buffalo 5-4, St. Bona. 8-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, St. Bona. is heading back home. They will welcome the Buffalo Bulls at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. The Bonnies' defense has only allowed 61.1 points per game this season, so the Bulls' offense will have their work cut out for them.

St. Bona. is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 135.5, but even that wound up being too high. They enjoyed a cozy 64-47 victory over Bucknell on Wednesday. The 64-point effort marked the Bonnies' lowest-scoring matchup of the season, but in the end it didn't matter.

Among those leading the charge was Chance Moore, who went 6 for 9 en route to 17 points plus six rebounds and two steals. Lajae Jones was another key player, earning eight points plus six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Buffalo). They steamrolled past Pitt-Bradford 100-65 on Tuesday. Perhaps unsurprisingly given the team's high-flying offense, the game also marked the team's biggest win of the season.

Buffalo was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've managed all season.

St. Bona. pushed their record up to 8-1 with the victory, which was their third straight on the road. As for Buffalo, they now have a winning record of 5-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. Bona. has been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Buffalo struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

St. Bona. strolled past Buffalo in their previous meeting back in December of 2023 by a score of 80-65. Does St. Bona. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Buffalo turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Buffalo.