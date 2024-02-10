Who's Playing

Duquesne Dukes @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Duquesne 13-9, St. Bona. 14-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

Online streaming: fuboTV

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the Duquesne Dukes are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at Reilly Center. St. Bona. will be looking to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

On Wednesday, the Bonnies were able to grind out a solid victory over the Minutemen, taking the game 79-73. St. Bona. was down 31-18 with 5:42 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy six-point victory.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Charles Pride, who scored 19 points. Pride continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played. Moses Flowers was another key contributor, scoring 14 points.

Meanwhile, Duquesne unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Wednesday. They took a 72-59 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Wildcats. Duquesne has not had much luck with the Wildcats recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Despite their loss, Duquesne saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Fousseyni Drame, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Drame is trending in the right direction, as he's improved his point production for three games straight.

Duquesne struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Bonnies have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a nice bump to their 14-8 record this season. As for the Dukes, their defeat ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-9.

St. Bona. came up short against the Dukes in their previous matchup back in January, falling 54-50. Will St. Bona. have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Duquesne.