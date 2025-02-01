Who's Playing

Fordham Rams @ St. Bona. Bonnies

Current Records: Fordham 10-11, St. Bona. 16-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the St. Bona. Bonnies and the Fordham Rams are set to tip at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Reilly Center. Both worked hard to overcome the odds in their previous battles and are surely both feeling confident heading into this clash.

St. Bona. took a loss when they played away from home on Friday, but their home fans gave them all the motivation they needed on Tuesday. They were the clear victor by a 75-53 margin over Dayton. The victory was a breath of fresh air for the Bonnies as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Bona. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Lajae Jones, who went 6 for 10 from beyond the arc en route to 23 points plus seven rebounds and two blocks. The dominant performance gave Jones a new career-high in threes. Another player making a difference was Melvin Council Jr., who earned 18 points plus seven assists and five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Fordham strolled past La Salle with points to spare on Wednesday, taking the game 88-72. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Rams.

Fordham can attribute much of their success to Romad Dean, who went 6 for 10 en route to 15 points plus eight rebounds and two blocks. Matt Zona was another key player, as he made all 5 shots he took racking up 13 points.

Fordham was working as a unit and finished the game with 22 assists. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as La Salle only posted nine.

St. Bona.'s win bumped their record up to 16-6. As for Fordham, their victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 10-11.

Everything went St. Bona.'s way against Fordham when the teams last played on January 4th, as St. Bona. made off with an 86-66 win. Will St. Bona. repeat their success, or does Fordham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Bona. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Fordham.