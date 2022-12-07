Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Cleveland State 6-3; St. Bonaventure 5-3

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will take on the St. Bonaventure Bonnies at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Reilly Center. The Vikings should still be riding high after a victory, while St. Bonaventure will be looking to get back in the win column.

Cleveland State didn't have too much trouble with the Detroit Titans at home this past Saturday as they won 92-77.

Meanwhile, the Bonnies received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 83-66 to the Buffalo Bulls. A silver lining for St. Bonaventure was the play of forward Yann Farell, who had 18 points along with nine rebounds.

Cleveland State is now 6-3 while St. Bonaventure sits at 5-3. The Vikings are 5-0 after wins this year, and St. Bonaventure is 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.