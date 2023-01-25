Who's Playing

Fordham @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Fordham 15-4; St. Bonaventure 10-10

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies are 9-0 against the Fordham Rams since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. The Bonnies and Fordham will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7 p.m. ET at Reilly Center. Fordham will be strutting in after a win while St. Bonaventure will be stumbling in from a defeat.

This past Saturday, St. Bonaventure lost to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers on the road by a decisive 67-55 margin. One thing holding St. Bonaventure back was the mediocre play of guard Daryl Banks III, who did not have his best game: he played for 29 minutes but put up just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Duquesne Dukes typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday the Rams proved too difficult a challenge. Fordham was able to grind out a solid victory over the Dukes, winning 65-58. Fordham's forward Khalid Moore was one of the most active players for the team, picking up 19 points in addition to seven rebounds.

The Bonnies are now 10-10 while Fordham sits at 15-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Bonaventure is stumbling into the matchup with the 48th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.1 on average. Fordham has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 42.30% percent of their shots, which is the 50th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure have won all of the games they've played against Fordham in the last nine years.