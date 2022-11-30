Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ St. Bonaventure
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 5-2; St. Bonaventure 4-2
What to Know
The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET. The Bonnies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.
St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Friday as they won 63-51. Among those leading the charge for St. Bonaventure was forward Chad Venning, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. escaped with a win on Sunday against the Montana State Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.
Their wins bumped St. Bonaventure to 4-2 and Middle Tenn. to 5-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
St. Bonaventure won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Dec 21, 2019 - St. Bonaventure 66 vs. Middle Tenn. 65