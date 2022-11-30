Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ St. Bonaventure

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 5-2; St. Bonaventure 4-2

What to Know

The St. Bonaventure Bonnies will look to defend their home court on Wednesday against the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 7 p.m. ET. The Bonnies are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

St. Bonaventure didn't have too much trouble with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish this past Friday as they won 63-51. Among those leading the charge for St. Bonaventure was forward Chad Venning, who posted a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. escaped with a win on Sunday against the Montana State Bobcats by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Their wins bumped St. Bonaventure to 4-2 and Middle Tenn. to 5-2. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York

Reilly Center -- St. Bonaventure, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Bonaventure won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.