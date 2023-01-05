Who's Playing
Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 8-8; St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-7
What to Know
After a three-game homestand, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be on the road. The Knights and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Fairleigh Dickinson hasn't won a contest against St. Francis (N.Y.) since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.
Fairleigh Dickinson couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 99-50 stomp they got at home against the Centenary Gentlemen this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) has to be hurting after a devastating 74-52 loss at the hands of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday.
Fairleigh Dickinson's victory brought them up to 8-8 while the Terriers' defeat pulled them down to 6-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
Series History
St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.
- Feb 03, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 81 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 64
- Jan 21, 2022 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 80 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 78
- Feb 17, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 90 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 87
- Feb 16, 2021 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 83 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 75
- Jan 02, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 79 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 63
- Feb 09, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 84 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 73
- Jan 24, 2019 - Fairleigh Dickinson 60 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 58
- Feb 17, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 87 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 74
- Jan 25, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 76 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 70
- Jan 26, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 79 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 73
- Jan 19, 2017 - Fairleigh Dickinson 57 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 40
- Feb 06, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 85 vs. Fairleigh Dickinson 71
- Jan 02, 2016 - Fairleigh Dickinson 86 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 77