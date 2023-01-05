Who's Playing

Fairleigh Dickinson @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: Fairleigh Dickinson 8-8; St. Francis (N.Y.) 6-7

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights will be on the road. The Knights and the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers will face off in a Northeast battle at 1 p.m. ET on Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Fairleigh Dickinson hasn't won a contest against St. Francis (N.Y.) since Feb. 9 of 2019, but they'll be looking to end the drought.

Fairleigh Dickinson couldn't have asked for better way to wrap up 2022 than the 99-50 stomp they got at home against the Centenary Gentlemen this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) has to be hurting after a devastating 74-52 loss at the hands of the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils this past Saturday.

Fairleigh Dickinson's victory brought them up to 8-8 while the Terriers' defeat pulled them down to 6-7. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Knights have allowed their opponents to shoot 48.10% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 39.30% percent of their shots, which is the 350th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (N.Y.) have won eight out of their last 13 games against Fairleigh Dickinson.