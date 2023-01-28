Who's Playing
LIU @ St. Francis (N.Y.)
Current Records: LIU 3-18; St. Francis (N.Y.) 10-11
What to Know
The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the LIU Sharks are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Peter Aquilone Court. The Terriers are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.
St. Francis (N.Y.) beat the Wagner Seahawks 65-56 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for St. Francis (N.Y.) was guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds.
Meanwhile, things were close when LIU and the Sacred Heart Pioneers clashed on Thursday, but LIU ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. It took ten tries, but LIU can finally say that they have a win on the road. They relied on the efforts of forward C.J. Delancy, who had 18 points along with nine boards, and forward Jake Cook, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.
The Terriers are now 10-11 while the Sharks sit at 3-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Francis (N.Y.) is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.2 on average. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
LIU have won ten out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).
- Jan 16, 2023 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 73 vs. LIU 66
- Feb 10, 2022 - LIU 74 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 69
- Jan 17, 2022 - LIU 80 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 65
- Feb 08, 2021 - LIU 96 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 84
- Jan 30, 2021 - LIU 102 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 88
- Feb 18, 2020 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 87 vs. LIU 77
- Jan 15, 2020 - LIU 69 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 66
- Feb 14, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 83 vs. LIU 76
- Jan 21, 2019 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 79 vs. LIU 70
- Feb 28, 2018 - LIU 73 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 50
- Feb 22, 2018 - LIU 81 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 76
- Feb 15, 2018 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 84 vs. LIU 79
- Feb 15, 2017 - LIU 82 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 45
- Jan 14, 2017 - LIU 63 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 58
- Feb 15, 2016 - LIU 82 vs. St. Francis (N.Y.) 67
- Jan 23, 2016 - St. Francis (N.Y.) 64 vs. LIU 49