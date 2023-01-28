Who's Playing

LIU @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: LIU 3-18; St. Francis (N.Y.) 10-11

What to Know

The St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the LIU Sharks are set to square off in a Northeast matchup at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Peter Aquilone Court. The Terriers are out to stop a four-game streak of losses at home.

St. Francis (N.Y.) beat the Wagner Seahawks 65-56 on Thursday. Among those leading the charge for St. Francis (N.Y.) was guard Tedrick Wilcox Jr., who had 21 points in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, things were close when LIU and the Sacred Heart Pioneers clashed on Thursday, but LIU ultimately edged out the opposition 74-70. It took ten tries, but LIU can finally say that they have a win on the road. They relied on the efforts of forward C.J. Delancy, who had 18 points along with nine boards, and forward Jake Cook, who had 14 points in addition to five rebounds.

The Terriers are now 10-11 while the Sharks sit at 3-18. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Francis (N.Y.) is 20th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.2 on average. LIU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 358th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Series History

LIU have won ten out of their last 16 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).