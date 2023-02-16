Who's Playing

St. Francis (Pa.) @ St. Francis (N.Y.)

Current Records: St. Francis (Pa.) 9-16; St. Francis (N.Y.) 13-13

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers and the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will face off at 2 p.m. ET Thursday at Peter Aquilone Court. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

On Saturday, St. Francis (N.Y.) lost to the Stonehill Skyhawks on the road by a decisive 62-51 margin.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (Pa.) came up short against the Merrimack Warriors on Saturday, falling 75-68.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Terriers are expected to win a tight contest. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

St. Francis (N.Y.) suffered a grim 87-61 defeat to St. Francis (Pa.) in the teams' previous meeting last month. Maybe St. Francis (N.Y.) will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York

Peter Aquilone Court -- Brooklyn Heights, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Terriers are a slight 1-point favorite against the Red Flash, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won eight out of their last 15 games against St. Francis (N.Y.).