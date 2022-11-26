Who's Playing

American @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: American 3-2; St. Francis (Pa.) 2-4

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will play host again and welcome the American Eagles to DeGol Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Red Flash have more to be thankful for after their matchup against the Franciscan University Barons on Wednesday. St. Francis (Pa.) put a hurting on Franciscan University at home to the tune of 120-53.

As for American, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. On Wednesday, they narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Georgetown Hoyas 74-70. American can attribute much of their success to guard Jaxon Knotek, who had 14 points, and guard Geoff Sprouse, who had 15 points along with five rebounds.

St. Francis (Pa.) came up short against the Eagles when the two teams previously met in December of last year, falling 83-73. Maybe the Red Flash will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won four out of their last six games against American.