Who's Playing

Central Connecticut State @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Central Connecticut State 2-12; St. Francis (Pa.) 3-10

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are 11-3 against the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Thursday. St. Francis (Pa.) and Central Connecticut State will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash won both of their matches against Central Connecticut State last season (68-67 and 79-63) and are aiming for the same result this time around.

The contest between St. Francis (Pa.) and the Robert Morris Colonials last Wednesday was not a total blowout, but with St. Francis (Pa.) falling 77-66 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, the Blue Devils lost to the Saint Joseph's Hawks on the road by a decisive 83-66 margin. Guard Kellen Amos had a pretty forgettable game, playing for 30 minutes but putting up just eight points and six turnovers.

Barring any buzzer beaters, St. Francis (Pa.) is expected to win a tight contest. True fans might be the only ones betting on them, currently 3-8 ATS, to cover the spread.

The losses put the Red Flash at 3-10 and Central Connecticut State at 2-12. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Francis (Pa.) has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.80% from the floor on average, which is the second highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Blue Devils have experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.30% from the floor on average, which is the sixth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The good news? The teams might be seeing more of their shots fall.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Flash are a 3-point favorite against the Blue Devils, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Flash as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Central Connecticut State.