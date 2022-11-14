Who's Playing

Cornell @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Cornell 1-1; St. Francis (Pa.) 1-1

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash will play host again and welcome the Cornell Big Red to DeGol Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

The Red Flash took their matchup against the Hartford Hawks this past Saturday by a conclusive 77-53 score.

Meanwhile, Cornell was fully in charge this past Thursday, breezing past the SUNY-Delhi Broncos 114-57 at home.

The wins brought both teams up to an identical 1-1. A pair of last-season numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: St. Francis (Pa.) is fifth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 12.9 on average. The Big Red experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 356th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 14.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cornell won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.