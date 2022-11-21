Who's Playing

Lehigh @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Lehigh 2-2; St. Francis (Pa.) 1-3

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Lehigh Mountain Hawks will be on the road. They will square off against the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at DeGol Arena. Lehigh will be strutting in after a win while St. Francis (Pa.) will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Mountain Hawks beat the Marist Red Foxes 64-54 on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Red Flash were expected to have a tough go of it on Thursday, and, well, they did. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 95-67 walloping at the Butler Bulldogs' hands. St. Francis (Pa.)'s defeat came about despite a quality game from forward Josh Cohen, who had 18 points in addition to seven boards.

Lehigh ended up a good deal behind St. Francis (Pa.) when they played when the two teams previously met in November of last year, losing 79-68. Can Lehigh avenge their loss, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) have won four out of their last six games against Lehigh.