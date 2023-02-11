Who's Playing
Merrimack @ St. Francis (Pa.)
Current Records: Merrimack 10-16; St. Francis (Pa.) 9-15
What to Know
The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are 1-5 against the Merrimack Warriors since January of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.
On Thursday, St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers 78-76.
Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Merrimack and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Merrimack wrapped it up with a 56-43 win at home.
The wins brought St. Francis (Pa.) up to 9-15 and the Warriors to 10-16. St. Francis (Pa.) is 3-5 after wins this season, Merrimack 4-5.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against St. Francis (Pa.).
- Feb 04, 2023 - Merrimack 70 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 66
- Feb 05, 2022 - Merrimack 65 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 64
- Jan 15, 2022 - St. Francis (Pa.) 62 vs. Merrimack 46
- Feb 05, 2021 - Merrimack 59 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 54
- Feb 04, 2021 - Merrimack 68 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 62
- Jan 20, 2020 - Merrimack 72 vs. St. Francis (Pa.) 55