Who's Playing

Merrimack @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Merrimack 10-16; St. Francis (Pa.) 9-15

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash are 1-5 against the Merrimack Warriors since January of 2020, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. St. Francis (Pa.) and Merrimack will face off in a Northeast battle at 4 p.m. ET at DeGol Arena. The Red Flash are out to keep their six-game home win streak alive.

On Thursday, St. Francis (Pa.) narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Sacred Heart Pioneers 78-76.

Meanwhile, while not quite a landslide, the matchup between Merrimack and the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday was still a pretty decisive one as Merrimack wrapped it up with a 56-43 win at home.

The wins brought St. Francis (Pa.) up to 9-15 and the Warriors to 10-16. St. Francis (Pa.) is 3-5 after wins this season, Merrimack 4-5.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Merrimack have won five out of their last six games against St. Francis (Pa.).