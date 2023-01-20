Who's Playing

St. Francis (N.Y.) @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: St. Francis (N.Y.) 9-9; St. Francis (Pa.) 7-11

What to Know

The St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash lost both of their matches to the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers last season on scores of 53-70 and 72-80, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Red Flash and St. Francis (N.Y.) will face off in a Northeast battle at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at DeGol Arena. St. Francis (Pa.) is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

St. Francis (Pa.) was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 54-51 to the Sacred Heart Pioneers.

Meanwhile, St. Francis (N.Y.) beat the LIU Sharks 73-66 on Monday.

St. Francis (Pa.) is now 7-11 while the Terriers sit at 9-9. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Red Flash have allowed their opponents to shoot 45.80% from the floor on average, which is the 39th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. St. Francis (N.Y.) has experienced some struggles of their own as they have only been able to knock down 41.30% percent of their shots, which is the 24th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. Francis (Pa.) and St. Francis (N.Y.) both have seven wins in their last 14 games.