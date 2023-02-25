Who's Playing

Wagner @ St. Francis (Pa.)

Current Records: Wagner 14-12; St. Francis (Pa.) 12-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Northeast battle as the St. Francis (Pa.) Red Flash and the Wagner Seahawks will face off at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at DeGol Arena. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

St. Francis (Pa.) was able to grind out a solid victory over the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights on Thursday, winning 82-72.

Meanwhile, Wagner bagged a 54-44 win over the Stonehill Skyhawks on Thursday.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Red Flash are expected to win a tight contest. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

St. Francis (Pa.) is now 12-16 while Wagner sits at 14-12. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Francis (Pa.) is stumbling into the game with the 49th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 74.3 on average. The Seahawks have experienced some struggles of their own as they are worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 63.2 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Flash are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Seahawks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Wagner have won ten out of their last 17 games against St. Francis (Pa.).