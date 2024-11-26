Who's Playing

Lehigh Mountain Hawks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Lehigh 1-4, St. Francis 2-5

When: Tuesday, November 26, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

The Lehigh Mountain Hawks will face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at DeGol Arena. The Mountain Hawks are no doubt hoping to put an end to a five-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Lehigh is headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They put a hurting on Valley Forge to the tune of 100-53 on Wednesday. The victory was some much needed relief for the Mountain Hawks as it spelled an end to their five-game losing streak dating back to last season.

Lehigh was working as a unit and finished the game with 29 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since the start of last season.

Meanwhile, St. Francis lost to Georgetown on the road by a decisive 82-65 margin on Saturday.

Bobby Rosenberger III put forth a good effort for the losing side as he posted 20 points in addition to seven rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in threes (four).

Lehigh made their fans wait, but they finally earned their first win of the season to make their record 1-4. As for St. Francis, they have been struggling recently as they've lost three of their last four matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 2-5 record this season.

Lehigh and St. Francis were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, but Lehigh came up empty-handed after a 62-61 loss. Can Lehigh avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Francis has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Lehigh.