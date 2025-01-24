Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: LIU 10-11, St. Francis 7-13

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 24, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the LIU Sharks and the St. Francis Red Flash are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at DeGol Arena. The Sharks are coming into the match hot, having won their last six games.

On Monday, LIU needed a bit of extra time to put away Mercyhurst. They came out on top against the Lakers by a score of 72-63.

Meanwhile, St. Francis fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Wagner on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Seahawks by a score of 70-68. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Red Flash in their matchups with the Seahawks: they've now lost four in a row.

LIU pushed their record up to 10-11 with the victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for St. Francis, their loss dropped their record down to 7-13.

LIU was able to grind out a solid win over St. Francis in their previous meeting on Saturday, winning 64-51. The rematch might be a little tougher for LIU since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.