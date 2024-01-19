Who's Playing

LIU Sharks @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: LIU 3-12, St. Francis 5-12

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 19, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

What to Know

We've got another exciting Northeast matchup on schedule as the St. Francis Red Flash and the LIU Sharks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 19th at DeGol Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

St. Francis' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Monday after their fourth straight loss. They fell 81-71 to the Knights.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 20.3% worse than the opposition, a fact LIU found out the hard way on Saturday. They were dealt a punishing 89-55 loss at the hands of the Pioneers.

The Red Flash have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost seven of their last eight games, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-12 record this season. As for the Sharks, their loss dropped their record down to 3-12.

As for their game on Friday, St. Francis is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

St. Francis was able to grind out a solid win over LIU in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 93-82. Will St. Francis repeat their success, or does LIU have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

St. Francis is a 3-point favorite against LIU, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Flash as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

Series History

LIU has won 6 out of their last 10 games against St. Francis.