Who's Playing

Niagara Purple Eagles @ St. Francis Red Flash

Current Records: Niagara 0-2, St. Francis 2-4

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania

DeGol Arena -- Loretto, Pennsylvania Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Niagara Purple Eagles will head out on the road to face off against the St. Francis Red Flash at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at DeGol Arena. Niagara might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 11 turnovers on Friday.

Niagara's recent rough patch got a bit rougher after their third straight loss. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 92-73 to the Warriors.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 14 more assists than your opponent, a fact St. Francis proved on Wednesday. They blew past the Barons, posting a 107-54 win at home. The victory made it back-to-back wins for St. Francis.

The Bison's victory bumped their season record to 1-2 while the Purple Eagles' loss dropped theirs to 0-2.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Niagara have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 23 rebounds per game. However, it's not like St. Francis struggles in that department as they've been even better at 31.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Niagara came up short against St. Francis when the teams last played back in November of 2018, falling 79-75. Can Niagara avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. Francis has won both of the games they've played against Niagara in the last 6 years.