Who's Playing

Georgetown Hoyas @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Georgetown 12-4, St. John's 14-3

How To Watch

What to Know

St. John's is 8-2 against Georgetown since February of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both will face off in a Big East battle at 7:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm will be looking to keep their 13-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

Last Saturday, St. John's earned an 80-68 victory over Villanova.

Among those leading the charge was RJ Luis, who dropped a double-double on 30 points and ten rebounds. What's more, he also racked up six offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Deivon Smith was another key player, scoring 12 points.

St. John's smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 17 offensive rebounds. That strong performance was nothing new for the team: they've now pulled down at least ten offensive rebounds in 12 consecutive matches.

Georgetown has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 68-60 to UConn on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that the Hoyas have lost by exactly eight points.

Georgetown's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Curtis Williams Jr, who scored 15 points, and Thomas Sorber, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds. Sorber is also on a roll when it comes to blocks, as he's now posted two or more in the last seven games he's played.

St. John's is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 14-3 record this season. As for Georgetown, their loss ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-4.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. John's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 42 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). However, it's not like Georgetown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Looking ahead, St. John's is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. For those looking to play the spread, take note: they are a solid 7-4 against the spread when playing as the favorites at home.

Odds

St. John's is a big 10-point favorite against Georgetown, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Red Storm as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 143.5 points.

Series History

St. John's has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Georgetown.