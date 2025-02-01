Who's Playing

Providence Friars @ St. John's Red Storm

Current Records: Providence 11-10, St. John's 18-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big East matchup on schedule as the St. John's Red Storm and the Providence Friars are set to tip at 12:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm will be looking to keep their 15-game home win streak dating back to last season alive.

St. John's is headed into this one after the oddsmakers set last week's over/under low at 139.5, but even that wound up being too high. Everything went their way against Georgetown on Tuesday as St. John's made off with a 66-41 win. The Red Storm have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won nine matches by 21 points or more this season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. John's to victory, but perhaps none more so than Zuby Ejiofor, who almost dropped a double-double on 13 points and nine rebounds. What's more, Ejiofor also posted a 83.3% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in March of 2024. Another player making a difference was Kadary Richmond, who went 6 for 7 en route to 13 points plus six rebounds and three blocks.

Meanwhile, Providence had just enough and edged Seton Hall out 69-67 on Tuesday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Friars.

Providence got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Corey Floyd Jr. out in front who earned 11 points plus seven rebounds and five assists. Bensley Joseph was another key player, posting 12 points in addition to seven rebounds.

St. John's has been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 14 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 18-3 record this season. As for Providence, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 11-10.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: St. John's has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Providence struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.5. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

St. John's skirted past Providence 72-70 in their previous matchup back in December of 2024. Will St. John's repeat their success, or does Providence have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

St. John's has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Providence.