Watch St. John's vs. Albany: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Albany @ St. John's

Current Records: Albany 6-6; St. John's 9-2

What to Know

The Albany Great Danes will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Carnesecca Arena.

On Saturday, Albany narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Niagara Purple Eagles 84-80.

Meanwhile, St. John's had enough points to win and then some against the Brown Bears last week, taking their matchup 82-71. St. John's' success was spearheaded by the efforts of G LJ Figueroa, who had 23 points, and G Mustapha Heron, who had 21 points. Heron's performance made up for a slower contest against the West Virginia Mountaineers two weeks ago.

The Great Danes are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Their wins bumped the Great Danes to 6-6 and the Red Storm to 9-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Great Danes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 142

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.