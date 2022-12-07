Who's Playing

DePaul @ St. John's

Current Records: DePaul 5-3; St. John's 8-1

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm and the DePaul Blue Demons are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Dec. 7 at Carnesecca Arena. The teams split their matchups last year, with DePaul winning the first 99-94 at home and the Red Storm taking the second 92-73.

On Sunday, St. John's lost to the Iowa State Cyclones on the road by a decisive 71-60 margin. Guard Posh Alexander wasn't much of a difference maker for St. John's; Alexander picked up four fouls and turned the ball over eight times en route to a 14-point finish.

Meanwhile, even if it wasn't a dominant performance, DePaul beat the Loyola Chicago Ramblers 78-72 this past Saturday. DePaul's forward Javan Johnson did his thing and had 27 points and six assists.

The Red Storm are the favorite in this one, with an expected 8.5-point margin of victory. Now might not be the best time to take St. John's against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past three consecutive games.

St. John's didn't have too much trouble with DePaul when the two teams previously met in March as they won 92-73. St. John's' victory shoved DePaul out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Online streaming: fuboTV

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Blue Demons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. John's have won ten out of their last 16 games against DePaul.