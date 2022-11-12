Who's Playing

Lafayette @ St. John's

Current Records: Lafayette 0-1; St. John's 1-0

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will play host again and welcome the Lafayette Leopards to Carnesecca Arena, where tip-off is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday. St. John's should still be feeling good after a big victory, while Lafayette will be looking to right the ship.

The Red Storm were the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. They blew past the Merrimack Warriors 97-72 on Monday. St. John's' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but David Jones led the charge as he shot 5-for-12 from downtown and finished with a double-double on 21 points and ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Lafayette received a tough blow on Monday as they fell 67-54 to the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes. TJ Berger wasn't much of a difference maker for Lafayette; Berger finished with only six points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 30 minutes on the court.

The Red Storm's win brought them up to 1-0 while the Leopards' loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 0-1. A pair of last-season stats to keep an eye on: St. John's is stumbling into the matchup with the 354th most turnovers per game in college basketball, having accrued 11.9 on average. But Lafayette is 31st worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 11.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.