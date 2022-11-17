Who's Playing

Nebraska @ St. John's

Current Records: Nebraska 2-0; St. John's 3-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They will square off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Carnesecca Arena. Nebraska will be seeking to avenge the 79-56 loss they suffered the last time these two teams played Nov. 16 of 2017.

The Cornhuskers didn't have too much trouble with the Nebraska Omaha Mavericks at home last Thursday as they won 75-61. Nebraska got their victory on the backs of several key players, and it was guard C.J. Wilcher out in front picking up 21 points. Wilcher had some trouble finding his footing against the Maine Black Bears last week, so this was a step in the right direction.

Meanwhile, St. John's strolled past the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the contest 91-74. St. John's' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but guard Posh Alexander led the charge as he had 12 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Their wins bumped Nebraska to 2-0 and the Red Storm to 3-0. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when the Cornhuskers and St. John's clash.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.