Who's Playing

Niagara @ St. John's

Current Records: Niagara 3-2; St. John's 6-0

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm will look to defend their home court on Saturday against the Niagara Purple Eagles at 2 p.m. ET. St. John's is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

The Red Storm have more to be thankful for after their contest against the Syracuse Orange on Tuesday. St. John's came out on top against 'Cuse by a score of 76-69. St. John's can attribute much of their success to guard Andre Curbelo, who had 23 points and six assists. This also makes it three games in a row in which Curbelo has had at least three steals. Curbelo's points were the most he has had all year.

As for Niagara, they can't say they have nothing to be thankful for this Thanksgiving week. They were completely in charge on Wednesday, breezing past the D'Youville Saints 91-53 at home.

Their wins bumped the Red Storm to 6-0 and the Purple Eagles to 3-2. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York Online streaming: fuboTV

Series History

St. John's won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.