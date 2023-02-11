Who's Playing
Providence @ St. John's
Current Records: Providence 18-6; St. John's 14-11
What to Know
The St. John's Red Storm have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #20 Providence Friars and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2021. St. John's and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Providence should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. John's will be looking to regain their footing.
It was close but no cigar for St. John's as they fell 68-66 to the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by guard Posh Alexander, who had 17 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.
Meanwhile, Providence didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas at home on Wednesday as they won 74-62. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Hopkins (17), forward Ed Croswell (12), guard Devin Carter (12), and guard Noah Locke (11).
The Red Storm were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 83-80 to Providence. Maybe St. John's will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York
- TV: FOX
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Providence have won 11 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Providence 83 vs. St. John's 80
- Feb 01, 2022 - Providence 86 vs. St. John's 82
- Jan 08, 2022 - Providence 83 vs. St. John's 73
- Mar 03, 2021 - St. John's 81 vs. Providence 67
- Feb 06, 2021 - St. John's 92 vs. Providence 81
- Feb 12, 2020 - St. John's 80 vs. Providence 69
- Jan 15, 2020 - Providence 63 vs. St. John's 58
- Feb 20, 2019 - Providence 78 vs. St. John's 59
- Feb 09, 2019 - Providence 70 vs. St. John's 56
- Mar 03, 2018 - Providence 61 vs. St. John's 57
- Dec 28, 2017 - Providence 94 vs. St. John's 72
- Mar 04, 2017 - Providence 86 vs. St. John's 75
- Jan 25, 2017 - St. John's 91 vs. Providence 86
- Mar 05, 2016 - Providence 90 vs. St. John's 76
- Jan 02, 2016 - Providence 83 vs. St. John's 65