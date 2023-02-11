Who's Playing

Providence @ St. John's

Current Records: Providence 18-6; St. John's 14-11

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the #20 Providence Friars and are hoping to record their first win since March 3 of 2021. St. John's and the Friars will face off in a Big East battle at noon ET on Saturday at Madison Square Garden. Providence should still be feeling good after a victory, while St. John's will be looking to regain their footing.

It was close but no cigar for St. John's as they fell 68-66 to the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday. The losing side was boosted by guard Posh Alexander, who had 17 points and six assists along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Providence didn't have too much trouble with the Georgetown Hoyas at home on Wednesday as they won 74-62. The Friars got double-digit scores from four players: guard Bryce Hopkins (17), forward Ed Croswell (12), guard Devin Carter (12), and guard Noah Locke (11).

The Red Storm were close but no cigar in the teams' previous meeting in January as they fell 83-80 to Providence. Maybe St. John's will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Providence have won 11 out of their last 15 games against St. John's.