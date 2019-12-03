Watch St. John's vs. St. Peter's: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Tuesday's NCAAB game

Who's Playing

St. John's (home) vs. St. Peter's (away)

Current Records: St. John's 6-2; St. Peter's 1-3

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks have been homebodies their last two games, but they are heading out on Tuesday. They will take on the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena. The Peacocks have been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

St. Peter's was able to grind out a solid win over the St. Francis (N.Y.) Terriers on Saturday, winning 67-59.

Meanwhile, St. John's was the big favorite in their most recent contest, and for good reason. In a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 34 turnovers, they took down the Wagner Seahawks 86-63. Four players on the Red Storm scored in the double digits: G Mustapha Heron (18), G Rasheem Dunn (14), F Josh Roberts (12), and G Julian Champagnie (12). Heron didn't help his team much against the Massachusetts Minutemen last week, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Their wins bumped St. Peter's to 1-3 and the Red Storm to 6-2. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when St. Peter's and St. John's clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York

Carnesecca Arena -- Jamaica, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Peacocks.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 20.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 134

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last four years.