Who's Playing

Villanova @ St. John's

Current Records: Villanova 9-10; St. John's 13-6

What to Know

The St. John's Red Storm are 3-14 against the Villanova Wildcats since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Friday. St. John's and Villanova will face off in a Big East battle at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

After constant struggles on the road, the Red Storm have finally found some success away from home. They had enough points to win and then some against the Connecticut Huskies on Sunday, taking their contest 85-74. St. John's' center Joel Soriano did his thing and dropped a double-double on 19 points and 13 rebounds. That makes it five consecutive games in which Soriano has had at least ten rebounds.

Meanwhile, Villanova sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 77-73 win over the Georgetown Hoyas on Monday. Villanova got double-digit scores from five players: guard Caleb Daniels (16), forward Brandon Slater (15), guard Mark Armstrong (14), forward Cam Whitmore (13), and forward Eric Dixon (12).

The Red Storm are the favorite in this one, with an expected 4.5-point margin of victory. They are currently three-for-three against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

St. John's is now 13-6 while the Wildcats sit at 9-10. St. John's is 10-2 after wins this season, Villanova 4-4.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Red Storm are a 4.5-point favorite against the Wildcats, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Villanova have won 14 out of their last 17 games against St. John's.