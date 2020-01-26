Watch St. John's vs. Villanova: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Villanova @ St. John's

Current Records: Villanova 16-3; St. John's 13-8

What to Know

The #9 Villanova Wildcats are staying on the road on Tuesday to face off against the St. John's Red Storm at 6:30 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. Villanova is coming into the contest hot, having won six in a row.

Things were close when the Wildcats and the Providence Friars clashed on Saturday, but the Wildcats ultimately edged out the opposition 64-60. Having forecasted a close win for the Wildcats, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, St. John's has finally found some success away from home. They enjoyed a cozy 79-66 victory over the DePaul Blue Demons on Saturday. Guard LJ Figueroa was the offensive standout of the matchup for the Red Storm, shooting 7-for-12 from beyond the arc and finishing with 28 points.

Their wins bumped the Wildcats to 16-3 and the Red Storm to 13-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Villanova and St. John's clash.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York

Madison Square Garden -- New York, New York TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Series History

Villanova have won seven out of their last nine games against St. John's.