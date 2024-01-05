Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Iona 6-7, St. Peter's 6-5

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Yanitelli Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Gaels were able to grind out a solid win over the Crimson, taking the game 69-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Iona.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's entered their tilt with Bucknell with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Peacocks walked away with a 67-58 win over the Bison on Saturday.

The Gaels have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Peacocks, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Everything went Iona's way against St. Peter's in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as Iona made off with a 73-53 win. Will Iona repeat their success, or does St. Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.