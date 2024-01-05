Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: Iona 6-7, St. Peter's 6-5

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting MAAC matchup on schedule as the Iona Gaels and the St. Peter's Peacocks are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 5th at Yanitelli Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Gaels were able to grind out a solid win over the Crimson, taking the game 69-60. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Iona.

Meanwhile, St. Peter's entered their tilt with Bucknell with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Peacocks walked away with a 67-58 win over the Bison on Saturday.

The Gaels have been performing well recently as they've won three of their last four games, which provided a massive bump to their 6-7 record this season. As for the Peacocks, they now have a winning record of 6-5.

Everything went Iona's way against St. Peter's in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as Iona made off with a 73-53 win. Will Iona repeat their success, or does St. Peter's have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Iona has won 7 out of their last 10 games against St. Peter's.

  • Feb 19, 2023 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 53
  • Jan 01, 2023 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 55
  • Feb 15, 2022 - Iona 70 vs. St. Peter's 61
  • Jan 30, 2022 - Iona 85 vs. St. Peter's 77
  • Mar 11, 2020 - St. Peter's 56 vs. Iona 54
  • Mar 06, 2020 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Iona 65
  • Jan 03, 2020 - St. Peter's 75 vs. Iona 74
  • Mar 08, 2019 - Iona 73 vs. St. Peter's 71
  • Feb 15, 2019 - Iona 62 vs. St. Peter's 46
  • Mar 04, 2018 - Iona 65 vs. St. Peter's 62