UMBC Retrievers @ St. Peter's Peacocks

Current Records: UMBC 5-7, St. Peter's 3-5

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

After four games on the road, St. Peter's is heading back home. They will take on the UMBC Retrievers at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Friday, the Peacocks came up short against the Dukes and fell 68-59.

Despite their loss, St. Peter's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Mouhamed Sow, who scored 10 points, was perhaps the best of all.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you're outrebounded 16 to 3 on offense, a fact UMBC found out the hard way on Saturday. The game between the Retrievers and the Tigers wasn't a total blowout, but with the Retrievers falling 89-73 at home it was darn close to turning into one. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for UMBC in their matchups with Towson: they've now lost six in a row.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: St. Peter's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.9 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UMBC struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.