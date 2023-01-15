Who's Playing

Fairfield @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Fairfield 6-10; St. Peter's 7-10

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks and the Fairfield Stags are set to square off in an MAAC matchup at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 15 at Yanitelli Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

St. Peter's came up short against the Quinnipiac Bobcats this past Friday, falling 58-51.

Meanwhile, Fairfield was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Friday as they fell 75-69 to the Iona Gaels.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Peacocks are expected to win a tight contest Sunday. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Friday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

St. Peter's is now 7-10 while Fairfield sits at 6-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Peter's has only been able to knock down 38.90% percent of their shots, which is the 352nd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. The Stags have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 39.90% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow afternoon.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Odds

The Peacocks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Stags, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 17 games against Fairfield.