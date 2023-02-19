Who's Playing

Iona @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Iona 19-7; St. Peter's 10-14

What to Know

The St. Peter's Peacocks haven't won a game against the Iona Gaels since March 11 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Sunday. St. Peter's and Iona will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. The Gaels should still be riding high after a win, while the Peacocks will be looking to get back in the win column.

Last week, St. Peter's lost to the Manhattan Jaspers on the road by a decisive 68-52 margin.

Meanwhile, Iona strolled past Manhattan with points to spare this past Friday, taking the contest 71-60.

St. Peter's have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 2-7 ATS when expected to lose.

The Peacocks ended up a good deal behind the Gaels when they played in the teams' previous meeting in January, losing 73-55. Maybe St. Peter's will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Gaels are a big 11-point favorite against the Peacocks, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Iona have won 13 out of their last 16 games against St. Peter's.