Manhattan @ St. Peter's

Current Records: Manhattan 4-7; St. Peter's 6-6

The St. Peter's Peacocks are 10-3 against the Manhattan Jaspers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Peacocks and Manhattan will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's won both of their matches against Manhattan last season (77-51 and 73-51) and is aiming for the same result this time around.

St. Peter's was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Maryland Terrapins an easy 75-45 win.

Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Manhattan has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare last Monday, taking the contest 80-69.

The Peacocks are now 6-6 while the Jaspers sit at 4-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Peter's is stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET

Friday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

The Peacocks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 6-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 13 games against Manhattan.