Who's Playing
Manhattan @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Manhattan 4-7; St. Peter's 6-6
What to Know
The St. Peter's Peacocks are 10-3 against the Manhattan Jaspers since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Friday. The Peacocks and Manhattan will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. St. Peter's won both of their matches against Manhattan last season (77-51 and 73-51) and is aiming for the same result this time around.
St. Peter's was expected to have a tough go of it last week, and, well, they did. They got maybe a little too into the holiday spirit, gifting the Maryland Terrapins an easy 75-45 win.
Meanwhile, after constant struggles on the road, Manhattan has finally found some success away from home. They strolled past the Marist Red Foxes with points to spare last Monday, taking the contest 80-69.
The Peacocks are now 6-6 while the Jaspers sit at 4-7. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: St. Peter's is stumbling into the matchup with the 10th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 64 on average. Manhattan has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 51st worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 73.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Peacocks are a solid 5.5-point favorite against the Jaspers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Peacocks as a 6-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
St. Peter's have won ten out of their last 13 games against Manhattan.
- Mar 01, 2022 - St. Peter's 73 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 28, 2022 - St. Peter's 77 vs. Manhattan 51
- Jan 30, 2021 - St. Peter's 68 vs. Manhattan 54
- Jan 29, 2021 - St. Peter's 59 vs. Manhattan 55
- Feb 21, 2020 - St. Peter's 67 vs. Manhattan 64
- Jan 31, 2020 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Manhattan 53
- Feb 02, 2019 - Manhattan 64 vs. St. Peter's 50
- Jan 17, 2019 - Manhattan 58 vs. St. Peter's 56
- Jan 21, 2018 - Manhattan 68 vs. St. Peter's 57
- Feb 12, 2017 - St. Peter's 69 vs. Manhattan 50
- Dec 04, 2016 - St. Peter's 84 vs. Manhattan 70
- Feb 23, 2016 - St. Peter's 61 vs. Manhattan 40
- Feb 17, 2016 - St. Peter's 70 vs. Manhattan 69