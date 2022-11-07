Who's Playing

New Jersey Tech @ St. Peter's

What to Know

The New Jersey Tech Highlanders and the St. Peter's Peacocks are opening their 2022-2023 seasons against one another at 7 p.m. ET on Monday at Yanitelli Center. Last year was nothing to brag about for New Jersey Tech (11-18), so the squad is looking forward to a new start. St. Peter's was 22-12 last season and made it as far as the Elite Eight before being knocked out by the North Carolina Tar Heels 69-49.

A couple last-season stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Highlanders were ninth worst when it came to points per game last year, with the team coming up with only 63 on average. St. Peter's' defense has more to brag about, as they they were 20th best (top 6%) in points allowed per game, finishing the 2021-2022 season giving up only 62.5 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Monday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey

Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.