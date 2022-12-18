Who's Playing
Quinnipiac @ St. Peter's
Current Records: Quinnipiac 9-2; St. Peter's 5-5
What to Know
The Quinnipiac Bobcats haven't won a contest against the St. Peter's Peacocks since March 4 of last year, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Sunday. Quinnipiac and St. Peter's will face off in an MAAC battle at 2 p.m. ET at Yanitelli Center. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.
While not quite a landslide, the matchup between the Bobcats and the Lafayette Leopards on Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Quinnipiac wrapped it up with a 76-63 win at home.
Meanwhile, St. Peter's escaped with a win on Tuesday against the Hartford Hawks by the margin of a single free throw, 58-57. It took five tries, but St. Peter's can finally say that they have a victory on the road.
Quinnipiac is now 9-2 while the Peacocks sit at 5-5. Quinnipiac is 7-1 after wins this season, St. Peter's 1-3.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Yanitelli Center -- Jersey City, New Jersey
Series History
St. Peter's have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Quinnipiac.
