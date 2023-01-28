Who's Playing

South Dakota @ St. Thomas (MN)

Current Records: South Dakota 9-12; St. Thomas (MN) 14-9

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes and the St. Thomas (MN) Tommies are set to square off in a Summit matchup at 8 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at Schoenecker Arena. St. Thomas (MN) should still be feeling good after a win, while the Coyotes will be looking to get back in the win column.

South Dakota was close but no cigar on Thursday as they fell 75-72 to the Western Illinois Leathernecks.

Meanwhile, the South Dakota State Jackrabbits typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday St. Thomas (MN) proved too difficult a challenge. St. Thomas (MN) managed a 60-54 victory over South Dakota State.

South Dakota is expected to lose this next one by 6.5. They hadn't treated bettors all too well in the past (they are 6-13), but they might be worth taking a chance on now after beating the spread two games in a row.

The Coyotes are now 9-12 while the Tommies sit at 14-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: South Dakota is stumbling into the game with the 352nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only ten on average. To make matters even worse for South Dakota, St. Thomas (MN) comes into the matchup boasting the 13th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 10.3. So the cards are definitely stacked in St. Thomas (MN)'s favor.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $6.00

Odds

The Tommies are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Coyotes, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tommies as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

South Dakota have won all of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last three years.