Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: N. Dak. State 15-16, St. Thomas 19-12

How To Watch

When: Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Sunday, March 10, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

St. Thomas has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the N. Dak. State Bison are set to clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. N. Dak. State took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on St. Thomas, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 34.2% better than the opposition, a fact St. Thomas proved last Saturday. They blew past the Pioneers 83-58.

Meanwhile, the Bison lost to the Jackrabbits at home by a decisive 78-61 margin last Saturday. N. Dak. State has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The Tommies' win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 19-12. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.8 points per game. As for the Bison, their loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-16.

Sunday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: St. Thomas just can't miss this season, having made 47.5% of their shots per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've made 47.4% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

St. Thomas is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Those brave souls putting their money on N. Dak. State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 12-16 ATS record can't hold a candle to St. Thomas' 16-11-1.

Odds

St. Thomas is a solid 5.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 135 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Dak. State has won 4 out of their last 6 games against St. Thomas.