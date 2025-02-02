Who's Playing
N. Dak. State Bison @ St. Thomas Tommies
Current Records: N. Dak. State 16-6, St. Thomas 17-6
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, February 2, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo
What to Know
St. Thomas is on a 14-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Dak. State is on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.
Last Wednesday, St. Thomas strolled past Oral Roberts with points to spare, taking the game 86-71.
St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.
Meanwhile, N. Dak. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of S. Dak. State. The Bison didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for N. Dak. State, their loss dropped their record down to 16-6.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. Thomas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
St. Thomas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against N. Dak. State when the teams last played on January 2nd, but they still walked away with an 89-85 win. Does St. Thomas have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Dak. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
St. Thomas and N. Dak. State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.
- Jan 02, 2025 - St. Thomas 89 vs. N. Dak. State 85
- Mar 10, 2024 - St. Thomas 68 vs. N. Dak. State 58
- Feb 22, 2024 - N. Dak. State 64 vs. St. Thomas 50
- Jan 25, 2024 - St. Thomas 79 vs. N. Dak. State 66
- Feb 23, 2023 - N. Dak. State 73 vs. St. Thomas 64
- Dec 21, 2022 - St. Thomas 78 vs. N. Dak. State 68
- Feb 12, 2022 - N. Dak. State 75 vs. St. Thomas 64
- Jan 25, 2022 - N. Dak. State 77 vs. St. Thomas 56