Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: N. Dak. State 16-6, St. Thomas 17-6

How To Watch

What to Know

St. Thomas is on a 14-game streak of home wins (dating back to last season), while N. Dak. State is on a five-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84.8 points per game this season.

Last Wednesday, St. Thomas strolled past Oral Roberts with points to spare, taking the game 86-71.

St. Thomas was working as a unit and finished the game with 23 assists. That's the most assists they've posted since back in November of 2024.

Meanwhile, N. Dak. State unfortunately witnessed the end of their five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of S. Dak. State. The Bison didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 17-6 record this season. As for N. Dak. State, their loss dropped their record down to 16-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. St. Thomas hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 84.8 points per game. However, it's not like N. Dak. State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.7. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

St. Thomas didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against N. Dak. State when the teams last played on January 2nd, but they still walked away with an 89-85 win. Does St. Thomas have another victory up their sleeve, or will N. Dak. State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

St. Thomas and N. Dak. State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.