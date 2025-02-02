Who's Playing

N. Dak. State Bison @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: N. Dak. State 16-6, St. Thomas 17-6

What to Know

N. Dak. State and St. Thomas are an even 4-4 against one another since January of 2022, but not for long. Both will face off in a Summit battle at 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Schoenecker Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Bison were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

N. Dak. State is probably headed into the matchup with a chip on their shoulder considering S. Dak. State just ended the team's five-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 72-62 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Jackrabbits.

N. Dak. State struggled to work together and finished the game with only eight assists. That's the fewest assists they've posted since back in March of 2024.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas didn't have too much trouble with Oral Roberts on Wednesday as they won 86-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Tommies.

N. Dak. State's defeat dropped their record down to 16-6. As for St. Thomas, they pushed their record up to 17-6 with the victory, which was their 14th straight at home dating back to last season.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: N. Dak. State has made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 12 threes per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 10.7. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While only St. Thomas took care of their fans the last time they played, neither team managed to cover. Looking forward, St. Thomas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 1.5 points. This contest will be their eighth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-3 against the spread).

Odds

St. Thomas is a slight 1.5-point favorite against N. Dak. State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 155.5 points.

Series History

St. Thomas and N. Dak. State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.