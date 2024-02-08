Who's Playing

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Oral Roberts 10-11, St. Thomas 15-9

How To Watch

When: Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, February 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Oral Roberts has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the St. Thomas Tommies will face off in a Summit battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Schoenecker Arena. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 163-over/under line set for Oral Roberts' previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They walked away with an 82-76 victory over the Pioneers on Saturday.

UMKC typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday St. Thomas proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Roos with points to spare, taking the game 71-56. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, as St. Thomas' was.

The Golden Eagles' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 10-11. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Tommies, their win bumped their record up to 15-9.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Oral Roberts haven't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.3 turnovers per game. However, it's not like St. Thomas struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 9.4 turnovers per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Oral Roberts came up short against the Tommies in their previous meeting back in January, falling 87-76. Can Oral Roberts avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 5 out of their last 6 games against St. Thomas.