Who's Playing

Sacramento State Hornets @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: Sacramento State 4-10, St. Thomas 11-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Sacramento State Hornets will head out on the road to face off against the St. Thomas Tommies at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 21.9% better than the opposition, a fact Sacramento State proved on Wednesday. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 67-64 win over the Roos. The victory was just what Sacramento State needed coming off of a 87-61 defeat in their prior game.

Meanwhile, St. Thomas waltzed into their game Wednesday with four straight wins but they left with five. They rang in the new year with a 75-67 win over the Vandals.

The Hornets' victory bumped their record up to 4-10. As for the Tommies, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a massive bump to their 11-5 record this season.

Saturday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.9 rebounds per game. It's a different story for St. Thomas, though, as they've been averaging only 33.2 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, St. Thomas will need to find a way to close that gap.