Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: South Dakota 10-7, St. Thomas 13-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the St. Thomas Tommies and the South Dakota Coyotes are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Schoenecker Arena. The timing is sure in the Tommies' favor as the team sits on 11 straight wins at home (dating back to last season) while the Coyotes have been banged up by six consecutive losses on the road.

St. Thomas will bounce into Saturday's match after (finally) beating S. Dak. State, who they had gone 1-6 against in their seven prior meetings. St. Thomas pulled ahead with a 73-72 photo finish over S. Dak. State on Wednesday.

St. Thomas got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Nolan Minessale out in front who went 7 for 12 en route to 17 points plus two steals. What's more, Minessale also racked up three assists, the most he's had since back in November of 2024. Another player making a difference was Drake Dobbs, who had 12 points plus five assists and two steals.

Even though they won, St. Thomas struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only four offensive rebounds. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as S. Dak. State pulled down 15.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 54 points in their last contest, South Dakota made sure to put some points up on the board against Denver on Saturday. South Dakota rang in the new year with a 91-84 victory over Denver. The win was a breath of fresh air for the Coyotes as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

St. Thomas is on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last ten games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-5 record this season. As for South Dakota, their victory bumped their record up to 10-7.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: St. Thomas has been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 39.5% of their threes per game. It's a different story for South Dakota, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given St. Thomas' sizable advantage in that area, South Dakota will need to find a way to close that gap.

Looking forward, St. Thomas is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. Anyone thinking of taking them against the spread should keep this in mind: the team hasn't covered the last six times they've played South Dakota.

Odds

St. Thomas is a big 10-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10-point spread, and stayed right there.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 168 points.

Series History

South Dakota has won 5 out of their last 6 games against St. Thomas.