Who's Playing

UMKC Roos @ St. Thomas Tommies

Current Records: UMKC 6-8, St. Thomas 9-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota

Schoenecker Arena -- St. Paul, Minnesota Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the UMKC Roos and the St. Thomas Tommies are set to tip at 3:00 p.m. ET on December 31st at Schoenecker Arena. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you outrebound your opponent 16 to 4 on the offensive boards, a fact UMKC proved on Friday. They enjoyed a cozy 77-60 win over the Golden Eagles.

Melvyn Ebonkoli and Jamar Brown were among the main playmakers for UMKC as the former scored 11 points along with nine rebounds and the latter dropped a double-double on 22 points and ten rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Ebonkoli has scored all season.

Meanwhile, after a 82-74 finish the last time they played, St. Thomas and North Dakota decided to play a little more cautiously this time around. The Tommies put the hurt on the Fighting Hawks with a sharp 70-45 win on Friday. The win was familiar territory for St. Thomas who now have three in a row.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead St. Thomas to victory, but perhaps none more so than Parker Bjorklund, who scored 21 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bjorklund has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Raheem Anthony, who scored nine points along with nine rebounds.

The Roos' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 6-8. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 81.0 points per game. As for the Tommies, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven contests, which provided a nice bump to their 9-5 record this season.

UMKC was dealt a punishing 73-43 defeat at the hands of St. Thomas when the teams last played back in February. Can UMKC avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

UMKC has won 3 out of their last 4 games against St. Thomas.