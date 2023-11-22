Who's Playing

Arkansas Razorbacks @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Arkansas 3-1, Stanford 3-1

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET

Where: Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort -- Nassau, Bahamas

What to Know

Stanford has played every game this season on their home court, but they'll have to hit the road on Wednesday. They will face off against the Arkansas Razorbacks at 7:30 p.m. ET at Imperial Arena at Atlantis Resort. Arkansas took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Stanford, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Stanford and Eastern Washington didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Friday. The Cardinal were the clear victor by a 95-70 margin over the Eagles.

Stanford got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was Andrej Stojakovic out in front who scored 18 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. The team also got some help courtesy of Maxime Raynaud, who scored 14 points along with 7 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Arkansas unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They fell 78-72 to the Spartans. Arkansas didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their loss, Arkansas saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tramon Mark, who scored 21 points along with 3 steals, was perhaps the best of all.

The Cardinal's victory bumped their record up to 3-1. As for the Razorbacks, their defeat was their third straight at home, which bumped their record down to 3-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Stanford hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 87.8 points per game. However, it's not like Arkansas struggles in that department as they've been averaging 84.2 per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run up the score up higher Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Stanford came out on top in a nail-biter against Arkansas in their previous meeting back in November of 2015, sneaking past 69-66. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Arkansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.