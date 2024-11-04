Halftime Report

A win for Stanford would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Denver 38-22.

If Stanford keeps playing like this they'll be starting off their season with a 'W'. On the other hand, Denver will be starting their season off on the wrong foot unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Denver Pioneers @ Stanford Cardinal

Current Records: Denver 0-0, Stanford 0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Denver Pioneers will hit the road to start this year's campaign against the Stanford Cardinal. Tip off is scheduled at 4:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Maples Pavilion.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams were some of highest scoring teams last year. Stanford kept the scorekeeper busy last season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Denver struggles in that department as they averaged 82.6.

Looking back to last season, Stanford finished on the wrong side of .500 (13-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. Similarly, Denver will seek to improve after finishing 15-16.

Looking ahead, the game looks promising for Stanford, as the team is favored by a full 18 points. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

Stanford was able to grind out a solid victory over Denver in their previous meeting back in December of 2017, winning 75-62. Will Stanford repeat their success, or does Denver have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Stanford is a big 18-point favorite against Denver, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinal as a 17.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 149.5 points.

Series History

Stanford won the only game these two teams have played in the last 7 years.